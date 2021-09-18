Advertisement

Search for Brian Laundrie continues in North Port

Laundrie was named the person of interest in the Gabrielle Petito case
Police near the home of the Laundrie family are searching a nearby area for Brian who hasn't...
Police near the home of the Laundrie family are searching a nearby area for Brian who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the city of North Port, the searches in the cases of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have taken law enforcement to the Myakkahatchee Creek area. Authorities say Brian could possibly have been spotted in this area.

The area they’re searching is 25,000 acres large.

The North Port Police, FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been conducting a search of Carlton Park since Saturday morning.

Dozens of law enforcement officers were searching for Brian in a vast reserve his family said he entered earlier this week. Laundrie is a person of interest in his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s disappearance after he returned from a cross country trip without her.

We’ll update this story with more information as it is released.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie now missing
Thieves taking restaurants' outdoor furniture in Delray Beach
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

Palm Beach County Cares hosts donation drive to aid people in Haiti
Okeechobee County woman missing for 16 months
South Florida dog missing for 331 days miraculously found
Martin County economy levels now higher than pre-pandemic