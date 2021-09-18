Advertisement

Vaccination clinic held in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The push continues for herd immunity against the coronavirus in our area especially among minorities.

A vaccination clinic was held Saturday at the Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center in Boynton Beach. People who came to get vaccinated received a free $100 Visa gift card as an incentive to convince people to get vaccinated.

Pfizer and the Johnson and Johnson shots were administered to around 200 people. There were a large number of homeless individuals around 25 of them who came to get vaccinated. They received the one-time Johnson & Johnson shot.

Doctors we spoke to say about 20 kids ages 12 and up got vaccinated today with the Pfizer shot.

Dr. Dwight Reynolds, whose COVID-19 vaccine strike force was administering vaccines says it is critical for people of color to get vaccinated.

"The purpose has always been to get shots in arms, especially in the minority community, African-American community. Especially here in Boynton Beach there’s a rate of vaccination of only 31%. Which means that you have 70% of almost, that haven't even been vaccinated not once," said Dr. Reynolds. "So we're trying to come up with innovative ways to get the people involved in doing it in our communities."

Another vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place at the center on October 16.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie now missing
Brian Laundrie now missing as search continues for fiancée Gabby Petito
Police near the home of the Laundrie family are searching a nearby area for Brian who hasn't...
Search for Brian Laundrie continues in North Port

Latest News

Michigan State stuns No. 24 Miami 38-17
Memorial service held for Dontrell Stephens in West Palm Beach
Police near the home of the Laundrie family are searching a nearby area for Brian who hasn't...
Search for Brian Laundrie continues in North Port
Palm Beach County Cares hosts donation drive to aid people in Haiti