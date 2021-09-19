2 killed in early morning Boynton Beach crash

Two people are dead after an early morning crash in Boynton Beach.

Police are investigating the crash, which happened at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard.

According to police, just after midnight a silver Volkswagen Jetta was traveling east on Boynton Beach Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it struck a black Hyundai Elantra that was stopped at the red light.

The impact caused the Hyundai to ignite, strike a sidewalk and then a cement utility pole, where it became fully engulfed in flames.

The male driver and female passenger of the Hyundai died.

The driver of the Jetta was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Vincent Mastro at 561-742-6165.

