Advertisement

Attorney for Gabby’s family responds on Brian’s disappearance, search continues

Attorney Rich Stafford speaks to media
Attorney Rich Stafford speaks to media
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB/WABC) - Attorneys for the Petito family in New York emailed a statement to multiple outlets regarding the search into Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts.

“All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing,” read the statement from the Petito family.

Petito disappeared after a cross country trip with her fiancé and never came home. Brian Laundrie returned home to North Port with the van, but no Gabby.

But family members say Brian wandered off Tuesday with a backpack and has not been since. North Port Police Officers searched the Carlton Reserve Saturday, but stopped due to inclement weather.

ATV’s, drones, blood-sniffing dogs, and pickup trucks were all at the scene as well as dozens of law enforcement officers, as they were searching for Brian in a vast reserve his family said he entered earlier this week.

North Port Spokesman Josh Taylor said, “We’re going by the family’s word this is where the family said he was going. " Taylor also said that Laundrie’s relatives only talked with police about the whereabouts of Brian, not about the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

The search for Gabrielle is still on and FBI agents are providing a map, asking for hikers who stayed near Grand Teton National Park between August 27 and 30 and might have seen Gabby.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Police near the home of the Laundrie family are searching a nearby area for Brian who hasn't...
Search for Brian Laundrie continues in North Port
Brian Laundrie now missing as search continues for fiancée Gabby Petito
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie now missing

Latest News

Second-half surge helps Owls soar past Fordham
Cubans call for political asylum for Cuban YouTuber
Wake Forest rolls past mistake-plagued Florida State 35-14
No. 1 Alabama holds off No. 11 Gators 31-29