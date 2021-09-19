No. 1 Alabama holds off No. 11 Gators 31-29

Bryce Young's first collegiate road start was a rousing success, a three-touchdown performance that helped top-ranked Alabama beat No. 11 Florida 31-29 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide stopped a botched 2-point conversion with 3:10 left and extended its winning streak to 17, making it 32 in a row against teams from the SEC's Eastern Division.

The Gators have now dropped eight straight in the series and fell to 0-5 against No. 1-ranked teams at Florida Field.

This one was closer than oddsmakers and just about everyone else expected despite the Gators playing without dynamic backup quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Scripps Only Content 2021