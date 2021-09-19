Advertisement

No. 1 Alabama holds off No. 11 Gators 31-29

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021
Bryce Young's first collegiate road start was a rousing success, a three-touchdown performance that helped top-ranked Alabama beat No. 11 Florida 31-29 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide stopped a botched 2-point conversion with 3:10 left and extended its winning streak to 17, making it 32 in a row against teams from the SEC's Eastern Division.

The Gators have now dropped eight straight in the series and fell to 0-5 against No. 1-ranked teams at Florida Field.

This one was closer than oddsmakers and just about everyone else expected despite the Gators playing without dynamic backup quarterback Anthony Richardson.

