Advertisement

Second-half surge helps Owls soar past Fordham

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N'Kosi Perry threw for 278 yards and Florida Atlantic added 248 yards on the ground in a 45-14 victory over FCS-member Fordham.

The Owls led 14-7 at halftime before erupting with 31 points in the second half.

Perry threw both his touchdown passes in the third quarter.

After Fordham drew within 28-14, the Owls scored the game’s final 17 points in the fourth.

Tim DeMorat threw two touchdown passes but the Rams managed only 237 total yards and 11 first downs. FAU had 549 yards and 32 first downs.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Police near the home of the Laundrie family are searching a nearby area for Brian who hasn't...
Search for Brian Laundrie continues in North Port
Brian Laundrie now missing as search continues for fiancée Gabby Petito
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie now missing

Latest News

Cubans call for political asylum for Cuban YouTuber
Wake Forest rolls past mistake-plagued Florida State 35-14
No. 1 Alabama holds off No. 11 Gators 31-29
Vaccination clinic held in Boynton Beach