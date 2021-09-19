Advertisement

Wake Forest rolls past mistake-plagued Florida State 35-14

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021
Sam Hartman threw for 259 yards with two touchdowns and A.T. Perry had seven receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown as Wake Forest cruised past mistake-plagued Florida State 35-14.

The Demon Deacons rolled up 484 yards of total offense and seized control with two first-half touchdown drives extended by penalties.

Hartman connected deep with Perry on a 49-yard strike to open the scoring.

Florida State (0-3, 0-1), which juggled McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis at quarterback, committed six turnovers, but stayed within striking range in the first half thanks to a 65-yard deep strike from Travis to a wide-open Ontaria Wilson.

Leading by 21 points late in the third quarter, Wake Forest wiped out any realistic Florida State hopes by stopping Milton short of a first down on a fourth-and-2 run from the Deacons' 11.

