Advertisement

Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home

The FBI says the search has concluded for the day
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FBI agents executed a search warrant Monday morning at the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabrielle Petito, whose body was likely found Sunday in Wyoming. The day ended with FBI agents chatting with Brian’s parents and then they towed his mustang.

In a notice on Twitter, the Tampa field office of the FBI announced they are searching for details “relevant to Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation.”

The warrant asked for computer devices in the home and storage devices, as well as any devices that may log passwords or other information. The warrant also specifically referenced photographs, citing the fact that Gabrielle was documenting her cross-country trip with Laundrie.

Her remains were found in Wyoming. Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts are unknown. He was named a person of interest in the case.

Laundrie and his family were not cooperating with police until last week when the family told North Port investigators Brian wandered into the 25,000-acre preserve on Tuesday with a backpack and they have not seen him since. North Port Police, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, searched the preserve over the weekend with no results.

You can read the search warrant in its entirety below:

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
South Florida Haitians react to expulsions of refugees
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito: Remains found, Brian still at large
Palm Beach Co. man, 29, praises Regeneron after COVID case

Latest News

Port St. Lucie to set up task force to tackle trash problem
Area schools vandalized as part of dangerous challenge on TikTok
Veterans, family members to be honored with special dinner in Jupiter
COVID-19 vaccine safe for children ages 5-11, Pfizer says