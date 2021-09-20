New sculpture in Boca Raton speaks to 'love of aviation'

A new art sculpture has been unveiled in Boca Raton. The Boca Raton Museum of Art has been pushing for art to be accessible to the public and in different parts of the city.

Inside the Boca Raton Innovation Campus sits a new sculpture. Artist Hubert Phipps created the 30-foot tall piece.

"This sculpture speaks to that love of aviation," Phipps said.

Phipps said the rocket represents the technology and science that is often associated with the innovation campus. After all, this place was the start for IBM and the personal computer.

"How do let people come out and enjoy what we have available?" said Boca Raton Museum of Art director Irvin Lippman.

Lippman said the museum initiated a program called "Art In Public Places," an effort to create more art throughout the city by partnering with developers and companies.

"This work is so perfect as art in public places because you see yourself in it," Lippman said.

Lippman said the rocket is something anyone can come enjoy. It’s not far off Yamato Road.

The museum is working to create more projects like this to help make Boca Raton stand out

"What you see on our campuses is something that is very special and memorable," Lippman said.

