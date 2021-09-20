Port St. Lucie to select new mayor during Tuesday election

Port St. Lucie is gearing up for a special election Tuesday that has two big seats up for grabs.

All eyes are now on Election Day with early voting wrapping up over the weekend.

The mayor's race is taking center stage in the election.

Two candidates are vying for that seat.

Shannon Martin is a former paralegal who served as District 3 councilwoman for more than a decade.

Edgar "E.J." Bernier is a Marine veteran and firefighter with the county.

This special election comes after former Mayor Greg Oravec resigned more than two months ago.

The winner of Tuesday's race will serve the rest of his term until November 2022.

In addition to mayor, Port St. Lucie voters will also elect one of six candidates to fill the District 3 city council seat, which covers the southwest portion of the city.

Fritz Alexandre

Gregory Blake

Anthony Bonna

Jared Michael Greenberg

Travis Walker

Tavaris Williams

The top two candidates with the most votes will advance to a general election in December if no one receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

Both races are nonpartisan and are open to all registered voters in the city

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.

