Advertisement

Port St. Lucie to select new mayor during Tuesday election

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Port St. Lucie is gearing up for a special election Tuesday that has two big seats up for grabs.

All eyes are now on Election Day with early voting wrapping up over the weekend.

The mayor's race is taking center stage in the election.

Two candidates are vying for that seat.

Shannon Martin is a former paralegal who served as District 3 councilwoman for more than a decade.

Edgar "E.J." Bernier is a Marine veteran and firefighter with the county.

This special election comes after former Mayor Greg Oravec resigned more than two months ago.

The winner of Tuesday's race will serve the rest of his term until November 2022.

In addition to mayor, Port St. Lucie voters will also elect one of six candidates to fill the District 3 city council seat, which covers the southwest portion of the city.

  • Fritz Alexandre
  • Gregory Blake
  • Anthony Bonna
  • Jared Michael Greenberg
  • Travis Walker
  • Tavaris Williams

The top two candidates with the most votes will advance to a general election in December if no one receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

Both races are nonpartisan and are open to all registered voters in the city

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Palm Beach Co. man, 29, praises Regeneron after COVID case
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito: Remains found, Brian still at large
Police near the home of the Laundrie family are searching a nearby area for Brian who hasn't...
Search for Brian Laundrie continues in North Port

Latest News

Teachers use classroom cameras to reach quarantined students
Tropical Storms Peter, Rose churn in Atlantic Ocean
South Florida Haitians react to expulsions of refugees
Bills knock out Tua Tagovailoa, beat Dolphins yet again