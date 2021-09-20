Rail Safety Week begins Monday

Monday marks the beginning of Rail Safety Week.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a pedestrian or driver is hit by a train once every three hours.

It only takes a split second for a tragedy to happen on the track.

With Brightline set to resume operations in November, the company is using this time to raise awareness of the dangers associated with rail crossings

Here are a few lifesaving tips to keep in mind:

Trains always have the right of way even when emergency and law enforcement vehicles are involved

Always stop your car when crossing gates are down or if lights are flashing

Keep in mind it can take more than a mile for a train to stop, which is about a length of 18 football fields

It's also important to note that trespassing and taking pictures or selfies on the tracks is considered illegal and you can be fined for doing so.

