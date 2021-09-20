Advertisement

Tagovailoa 'day-to-day' with rib injury

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "still in a good deal of pain" and is considered "day-to-day" with a rib injury, head coach Brian Flores said Monday.

Tagovailoa was knocked out of Miami's 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after being hit by Buffalo defensive end A.J. Epenesa on the Dolphins' second drive of the game.

The 2020 first-round draft pick was carted off the field and didn't return.

Flores complimented Tagovailoa's toughness, dating to the dislocated hip he suffered in his final year at Alabama in 2019.

"He's a tough kid," Flores told reporters. "I would say he's a very tough kid."

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is helped off the field with a rib injury along with...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is helped off the field with a rib injury along with head coach Brian Flores (right) during a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Flores said Tagovailoa tried to return to the game.

"Toughness isn't something that we question with him," Flores said. "He's going to do everything he can to get back as soon as he can. I have a lot of confidence in that."

If Tagovailoa misses Miami's next game against the Las Vegas Raiders, former William T. Dwyer Community High School star Jacoby Brissett would likely start in his place. Brissett threw for 169 yards and an interception in relief of Tagovailoa.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
South Florida Haitians react to expulsions of refugees
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito: Remains found, Brian still at large
Palm Beach Co. man, 29, praises Regeneron after COVID case

Latest News

Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home
Port St. Lucie to set up task force to tackle trash problem
Area schools vandalized as part of dangerous challenge on TikTok
Veterans, family members to be honored with special dinner in Jupiter