Community comes together to raise money for USPS driver killed in crash

Michael and Megan Silvestri
Michael and Megan Silvestri(GoFundMe)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON , Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors and friends of the United States Postal Worker killed in a crash in Bradenton.

41-year-old Michael Silvestri of Bradenton was being killed after police say a Mercedes, driven by 79-year-old Phillip B. Simpson of Bradenton, failed to stop for the stop sign, hitting Silvestri’s USPS truck and causing it to turn onto its side.

Neighbors have organized a GoFundMe to help with funeral and living expenses for Silvestri’s wife.

“Hello, everyone. As many of you may have heard, we lost another member of our community tonight. His surviving spouse and one of our HOA board members, Megan Silvestri could use our prayers, and assistance now. I am going to set up a GoFundMe account, as bills will be tight after this. We don’t want her to have to worry about those details right now. As you know, Megan was a richly awarded school counselor for years. Please help this wonderful community member sleep a little easier, after this awful tragedy,” reads a post to the page.

Toxicology tests are pending, but investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is continuing.

