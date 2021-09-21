Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine not likely to be mandated in schools

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As Pfizer moves forward with seeking approval for COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-12 years old, there seems to be no rush to mandate the shots to attend school.

"It is not something that I'm personally in favor of right now, I don't like the idea of mandating a vaccine," Palm Beach County School Board member Erica Whitfield said this past weekend on WPTV's "To The Point". "Currently the state is the one who decides what vaccines are put in place."

Given the current position of Governor Ron DeSantis, who is against mandates for masks and vaccines, many doubt the state will move to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the long list of vaccines required to attend school for diseases such as mumps, measles and polio.

Whitfield however says there has been some discussion about the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine being required one day.

"If we do end up going with vaccines, we are going to have to have a part in there for religious exemptions just like we do for all other vaccines," she said.

Parents meanwhile are now deciding if they will get the vaccine shots for their children.

Lesley Abravanel of Boca Raton, who’s been part of a lawsuit against the Governor’s ban on mask mandates at school, said she is ready to vaccinate her children even if the schools won’t require it.

"I will hope they will mandate the vaccine, in the meantime we have to take care of our kids on our own," Abravanel said.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan talks about Gabby Petito case
South Florida Haitians react to expulsions of refugees
LISTEN: 911 call details Laundrie 'slapping' Petito during Moab altercation

Latest News

Michael and Megan Silvestri
Community comes together to raise money for USPS driver killed in crash
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Florida preserve
Mental health expert wants broader discussion on domestic abuse
Officials investigating large boat fire in Jupiter