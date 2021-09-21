Deputies investigate after body found off Southern Boulevard
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was discovered Tuesday morning.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body was found at 9:42 a.m. in the 20000 block of Southern Boulevard.
No more information was immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2021