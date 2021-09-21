Advertisement

Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan talks about Gabby Petito case

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Detective work, DNA, and digital footprints. Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan, now a local attorney, talked to me about the Gabby Petito case.

"I think after an autopsy, very quickly they are going to be able to determine whether or not it is a homicide," Kaplan said.

Kaplan points to a key focus for FBI investigators. He told me, "Time of death in this particular case is critical." That's because of suspicions that some text messages from Gabby's cellphone were not sent by her. "If they can determine that her (presumed) death pre-dated those text messages that's a big problem for someone who may have been in possession of her cellphone," he said.

DNA samples, if found in the vehicle shared by Gabby and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, could also prove critical.

Kaplan noted that a search warrant served at the Laundrie family home would not have happened unless the FBI was already confident of what it would find.

"They already know the end. They already know the storyline," he said.

A digital net is also being closed around the young couple's fateful cross-country trip.

"It is impossible," Kaplan told me, "to travel across the United States in a car and not be picked up on video surveillance. And, assuming a person had his cellphone on, that cellphone is going to be picked up and leave a digital footprint along the way."

