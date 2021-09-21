Advertisement

Officials investigating large boat fire in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021
The Palm Beach County Fire Department responded to a boat fire overnight at Castaways Marina in Jupiter.

The call came in at 2:50 A.M. and when crews arrived on scene, the vessel, was fully engulfed with flames.

Battalion Chief, Phillip Olavarria said the boat involved was a 62-foot Sportfish boat.

No one was on board the boat at the time of the fire and none of the firefighters were injured.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

