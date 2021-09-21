Advertisement

PBSO investigating after body of man found near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Sep. 21, 2021
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a Black man was discovered near West Palm Beach Tuesday morning.

Officials said the body was found at 9:42 a.m. in the 20000 block of State Road 80 (Southern Boulevard).

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

