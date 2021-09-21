Advertisement

Remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, FBI says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The FBI said Tuesday that an autopsy confirmed that the remains found in Wyoming this past weekend are that of a Florida woman reported missing earlier this month.

The FBI tweeted that Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue ruled the death of Gabby Petito a homicide, but the cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.

Authorities said Brian Laundrie continues to be a person of interest in the case, however, he has still not been located.

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI," Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said.

Petito, 22, and her boyfriend set out on a cross-country road trip this summer.

Laundrie returned to their home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1, but without Petito, causing her parents to file a missing person's report on Sept. 11.

Laundrie was labeled a person of interest in the case, but he has been missing since Sept. 14, prompting authorities to scour a nature preserve near his home.

The FBI also released a new poster Tuesday seeking assistance from the public in her homicide.

Tips may be submitted to the FBI online at tips.fbi.gov or by phone by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171.

The FBI released a new poster on Sept. 21, 2021, asking for tips related to the homicide of Gabrielle Petito in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

