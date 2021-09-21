Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Florida preserve
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Authorities are once again searching a swampy preserve area near the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of Gabby Petito.
The 22-year-old's body was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend, months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.
Police in North Port said Tuesday morning that investigators have returned to the Carlton Reserve to look for Brian Laundrie.
Investigators also searched the 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend.
On Monday, the FBI removed several boxes and towed away a car from Laundrie's parents' home.
