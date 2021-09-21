Advertisement

Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Florida preserve

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Authorities are once again searching a swampy preserve area near the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of Gabby Petito.

The 22-year-old's body was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend, months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.

LIVE: Investigation into Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito continues outside the Laundrie family home in Northport. Read more: https://buff.ly/3nPNtBS

Posted by WPTV on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Police in North Port said Tuesday morning that investigators have returned to the Carlton Reserve to look for Brian Laundrie.

Investigators also searched the 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend.

On Monday, the FBI removed several boxes and towed away a car from Laundrie's parents' home.

