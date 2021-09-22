Advertisement

2 men shot at separate locations in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two men were shot Wednesday afternoon at separate locations, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The first incident occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Dixie Hwy. in Lake Worth Beach.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown.

Second Shooting

The sheriff's office said a second shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Summit Pines Boulevard near West Palm Beach just before 1:30 p.m.

Barbera said deputies arrived at the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on these shootings is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan talks about Gabby Petito case
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home
New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Officials investigating large boat fire in Jupiter

Latest News

Delray Beach man to help senior citizens with health insurance questions
DUI arrests spike in Treasure Coast during pandemic
Palm Beach County School Board to discuss COVID-19 student quarantines
Florida Republican introduces fetal heartbeat abortion bill