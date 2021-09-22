2 men shot at separate locations in Palm Beach County

Two men were shot Wednesday afternoon at separate locations, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The first incident occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Dixie Hwy. in Lake Worth Beach.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown.

Second Shooting

The sheriff's office said a second shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Summit Pines Boulevard near West Palm Beach just before 1:30 p.m.

Barbera said deputies arrived at the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on these shootings is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

