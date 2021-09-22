Brief lockdown lifted at Palm Beach Atlantic University

A brief lockdown at Palm Beach Atlantic University has been lifted after a report of an armed individual near campus Wednesday afternoon.

The school tweeted a message just after 3 p.m. regarding a "possible armed individual" who was spotted at the intersection of Jefferson Road and Dixie Highway.

9/22/21 3:22 PM:

We are clear to reopen all buildings with all classes continuing at this time. No danger on or near campus. — Palm Beach Atlantic (@PBAUniversity) September 22, 2021

The school said all buildings along Dixie Highway were placed on lockdown. A second tweet a short time later said a full lockdown of the campus was in effect at 3:04 p.m.

However, at 3:22 p.m. the school said that the lockdown had been lifted, and there was "no danger on or near campus."

No other details were immediately available.

