Brief lockdown lifted at Palm Beach Atlantic University

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A brief lockdown at Palm Beach Atlantic University has been lifted after a report of an armed individual near campus Wednesday afternoon.

The school tweeted a message just after 3 p.m. regarding a "possible armed individual" who was spotted at the intersection of Jefferson Road and Dixie Highway.

The school said all buildings along Dixie Highway were placed on lockdown. A second tweet a short time later said a full lockdown of the campus was in effect at 3:04 p.m.

However, at 3:22 p.m. the school said that the lockdown had been lifted, and there was "no danger on or near campus."

No other details were immediately available.

