A Child’s Home: How Speak Up for Kids advocates for children in our area

How you can become an adoptive parent and give someone the family they deserve.
By Megan Hayes
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On any given day, around 750 children are ready for adoption in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

Watch “A Child’s Home” on Wednesday’s during The FOX29 10 O’Clock News. You’ll learn more about foster care, adoption programs, and have the opportunity to meet a local child looking for a forever home.

This week’s featured organization is Speak Up for Kids, the fundraising arm for the Guardian ad Litem program in Palm Beach County.

“A Child’s Home” was created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.

