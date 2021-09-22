Crews resume search for Brian Laundrie at nature preserve

Authorities have returned to a nature preserve in Sarasota County for a second straight day as they continue to look for clues in the disappearance of a Florida man deemed a person of interest in the homicide of his girlfriend.

Police and other agencies are scouring the Carlton Reserve in search of Brian Laundrie, who has not been seen in more than a week.

Remains of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22, were found in Wyoming on Sunday and positively identified by a coroner on Tuesday, according to the FBI.

Officials are calling her death a homicide and continue to ask the public for tips in the case.

Petito, 22, and her boyfriend set out on a cross-country road trip this summer.

Laundrie returned to their home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1, but without Petito, causing her parents to file a missing person's report on Sept. 11.

The reserve became the primary site for the search when Laundrie's parents said they hadn't seen him since Sept. 14.

Apparently, his parents believe he came to the 25,000-acre Florida nature preserve to hike.

Agencies back out in the Carlton Wednesday morning. Search continues. pic.twitter.com/v0YJkvW9AN — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 22, 2021

Close to a dozen agencies are conducting the search for Laundrie, including the North Port Police Department, the FBI, the Florida Wildlife Commission, sheriff's offices in Sarasota, Lee and Charlotte counties and police departments in Sarasota and Venice.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office provided high-altitude drones that have more advanced technology that allows investigators to see crisp images in real-time.

Officials said Tuesday's search of the wildlife reserve did not turn up any clues.

