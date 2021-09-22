Advertisement

FPL touts solar trees during National Clean Energy Week

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It's National Clean Energy week and Florida Power and Light Company is celebrating it by reminding everyone about their FPL SolarNow program.

It's a voluntary program in which customers can choose to support solar trees or canopies, which help bring clean solar energy to their communities.

"Clean energy is the future," said Kira Rodriguez, FPL Spokesperson. "We find that these installations are just symbols of sustainability that turn tourist destinations like the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium into a clean energy landmark."

Each solar tree is capable of producing about up to three kilowatts of solar energy – enough to power an electric vehicle 15,000 miles per year.

"Our solar trees actually work. They are pulling down energy from the sun and providing it into an FPL's grid,” said Kaley Grau, marketing manager at South Florida Science Center & Aquarium. “So, not only are we powering the science center, we're helping collect power for the rest of our community.”

Around Palm Beach County, the collective amount of solar installations could generate enough clean electricity annually to power the needs of about 197 electric vehicles ----12 coffee shops or 600 classrooms, just to name a few. In all, helping remove hundreds of thousands of carbon dioxide emissions to reduce pollution.

"In addition to the smaller solar installations, we're working on large-scale solar energy centers. In Palm Beach County alone, we have two of those across the state, we have 42. That energy goes directly into the grid, and it allows us to keep your bills lower across the board," said Rodriguez.

FPL says they plan to install 30 million solar panels by 2030.

https://solarnow.fpl.com/

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan talks about Gabby Petito case
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home
New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman

Latest News

West Palm Beach teen killed in crash that closed southbound I-95 for hours
SouthTech Academy students on ‘fast track’ to help in-demand industries rebound
Renovations on Wellington park, library near completion
Man arrested after home invasion, carjacking in West Palm