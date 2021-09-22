Man arrested after home invasion, carjacking in West Palm

Police in Jupiter said a man is in custody following a crime spree Wednesday afternoon in West Palm Beach that included a home invasion and carjacking.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion just before 1:45 p.m. at a home located in the 700 block of Bradley St.

West Palm Beach Assistant Police Chief Tameca West said a man ran into a house brandishing a gun and demanded money and car keys.

West said the man was able to leave the home in the victim's blue Mercedes.

Investigators believe the same man then carjacked a gray Mercedes just before 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Ardmore Road.

Shortly thereafter, police said the thief attempted to carjack a red Dodge but wasn't successful.

West said the man then drove to the 1400 block of Alabama Ave. where he forced a Fed Ex driver to drive to Jupiter.

Jupiter police later said officers responded to Jupiter Beach Park at 2:55 p.m. in reference to an armed person who had discharged a firearm multiple times.

Jupiter police and their SWAT team responded to the area and took the man into custody without incident.

Officials in Jupiter said they believe this person is connected to the incidents in West Palm Beach and also Lake Worth.

Police said no one was injured in these incidents.

Officers have not released the name of the man.

Brief lockdown at PBAU

A brief lockdown was also lifted at Palm Beach Atlantic University after a report of an armed individual near campus.

The school tweeted a message just after 3 p.m. regarding a "possible armed individual" who was spotted at the intersection of Jefferson Road and Dixie Highway.

9/22/21 3:22 PM:

We are clear to reopen all buildings with all classes continuing at this time. No danger on or near campus. — Palm Beach Atlantic (@PBAUniversity) September 22, 2021

The school said all buildings along Dixie Highway were placed on lockdown. A second tweet a short time later said a full lockdown of the campus was in effect at 3:04 p.m.

However, at 3:22 p.m. the school said that the lockdown had been lifted, and there was "no danger on or near campus."

