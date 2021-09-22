Advertisement

Renovations on Wellington park, library near completion

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLINGTON, FLA. – The Village of Wellington is entering the fall season with some new enhancements.

Renovations are nearing completion at the Village Park Fields and Wellington Branch Library.

“Village Park Fields 6 & 7 are taking shape,” reads a statement on the Village of Wellington Facebook page. “Despite all the rain the past few weeks, we've made great progress.”

The renovations to the Village Park Fields include improved drainage, irrigation, and new natural turf.

The capital improvement project is expected to be completed this fall.

The Palm Beach County Library System also shared a sneak peek of the massive renovation project at the Wellington Library Branch.

The Wellington Branch Library has been closed for renovations and chiller replacement since January.

The $4.2 million project includes new lighting fixtures, flooring, construction of new interior spaces, design services, and select new furniture items.

The building was renovated and expanded in 2007 and was the first project completed as part of the 2002 bond referendum.

Funding for this project comes from the Library Taxing District.

The branch is expected to reopen later this year.

For more information about the Palm Beach County projects currently under construction, click here.

