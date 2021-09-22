SouthTech Academy students on ‘fast track’ to help in-demand industries rebound

South Tech Academy’s approximately 1,100 students are back in in-person learning at a new campus. And this in turn is helping some of South Florida’s top industries rebound. 11% of students earn enough certifications to go right to work while others learn on the job.

High school senior Alejandra Gama has the passion for music and sound production.

"I sing in one or two public shows per semester — we just had one in Boca Raton," Game said. "My dream job definitely be international. Doing world tours would be so fun."

And just by listening to he vocals — she has the experience.

"We get to go and play lives shows and so that definitely gives us a heads up against other musicians," she said.

It’s the same story for digital media student Jamar Labbe.

"I’ve done commercials, 30-second commercials and silent films," he said. "I want to work in Hollywood, California. And I want people to say when they see my name, — ’oh, that’s the best editor.’"

And the stories of determination and experience continue in the veterinary assisting academy where dogs literally roam free.

"The idea is that we want our graduates to be self-sustaining right out of high school so that they can pursue their dreams," said Eileen Turenne, South Tech Academy principal. "This is where they come when they know where they want to go and we figure out how to get them there."

Ninety-minutes a day, everyday is dedicated to an academy or industry focus from automotive to cosmetology and culinary arts.

"In many cases the students will be working in an area where they have their industry certifications while they’re putting themselves through school," Turenne said.

11% go directly to industry. As for the others, there’s on the job partnerships and early planning.

"Forty-nine percent of our students are going the state college route where they’re in two-year programs and in many cases the two-year programs are growing on what they’ve already done in high school," Turenne said.

SouthTech Academy offers the following programs:

Automotive Technology and Collision

Cosmetology

Culinary Arts

Digital Film & Broadcasting

Business Management

Graphics Arts

Motorcyles and Marine

IT

Music

Veterinary Assisting

Medical Science

The academy also has in-demand enrollment. There's a waiting list. Applications for the 2022-2023 school year are now open. To learn more visit, here: https://www.southtechschools.org/



