Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in killing of college student Tessa Majors in NYC park

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of two teens charged as adults in the fatal stabbing of a college student in a New York City park pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and robbery charges.

Luchiano Lewis was accused of holding Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in a headlock and preventing her from escaping while another 14-year-old knifed her in Manhattan’s Morningside Park in December 2019.

Lewis, now 16, downplayed his role in the attack in court Tuesday, saying he didn’t know Majors “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day.

An attorney for the other 14-year-old charged said he was not surprised Lewis minimized his involvement to place blame on his client.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan talks about Gabby Petito case
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home
New evidence revealed involving missing Florida woman
Officials investigating large boat fire in Jupiter

Latest News

Iconic race track up for sale
Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Disappearances of Indigenous women get less attention than Gabby Petito’s case, advocates say
Palm Beach County looking to expand COVID testing to asymptomatic students
Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Missing Indigenous women's cases need attention, groups say