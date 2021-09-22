Tua Tagovailoa to miss game at Raiders with fractured ribs

Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and won't play Sunday when the Miami Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins announced the diagnosis Wednesday, after initial tests suggested Tagovailoa was dealing with bruised ribs.

Further exams showed the fractures and the Dolphins have already decided that Jacoby Brissett will start this weekend.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

It's unclear how long Tagovailoa will be sidelined.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores did not want to offer a timetable for a potential return but said Tagovailoa is already improving.

