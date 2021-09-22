West Palm Beach teen killed in crash that closed southbound I-95 for hours

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash that closed all southbound lanes of I-95 in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash occurred at 7:30 p.m., just south of Belvedere Road.

FHP said the woman was traveling in the inside center lane of I-95 when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with the concrete barrier wall. Following the impact, the vehicle traveled across the southbound lanes where it overturned multiple times.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was ejected through the vehicle's front windshield. She was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where she succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead Wednesday.

According to FHP, she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is pending investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2021