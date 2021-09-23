Advertisement

Biden administration seeks contractor for Guantanamo migrant housing

Guantanamo Bay's migrant facility may be used to house Haitian migrants.
Guantanamo Bay's migrant facility may be used to house Haitian migrants.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The surge of Haitian migrants at the U.S. border is causing the Biden administration to look for some help with housing.

The administration needs a contractor to staff the Guantanamo Bay migrant facility in Cuba.

The request calls for at least 50 unarmed custody officers who can deploy within 24 hours.

At least 10% of the workers must be fluent in Spanish and Haitian Creole.

According to the listing, the Migrant Operations Center has a capacity of 120 people but said it would have an estimated daily population of only 20.

But it also said that number could exceed 120 migrants and possibly reach 400 in a “surge event.”

The contractor they’re looking for must also have equipment to build temporary housing on short notice.

Recently, the Naval base at Guantanamo Bay held preliminary hearings for those accused of plotting the 9/11 attacks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Florida students exposed to COVID-19 won't have to quarantine if asymptomatic
Man arrested after home invasion, carjacking in West Palm
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home

Latest News

As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
People coming to border have uncertain future
Child struck by car in Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash
This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public...
Ancient clay tablet looted from museum and sold to Hobby Lobby going back to Iraq
Countdown to SunFest 2022 kicks off with special Clematis By Night