Child struck by car in Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A child is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Fort Pierce.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:15 a.m. at Skylark Drive and Oleander Avenue.

Fort Pierce police said the driver fled the scene.

The child was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said they are looking for a small white car with front-end damage.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page and watch WPTV for the latest information.

