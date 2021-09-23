Countdown to SunFest 2022 kicks off with special Clematis By Night

It's time to get pumped up and excited for SunFest 2022!

Due to the pandemic, organizers were forced to silence the annual music festival for the past two years in a move that dealt a big blow to the local economy.

However, the City of West Palm Beach is working to keep everyone focused on the positive rather than the negative. Looking forward rather than back with periodic events celebrating the "Countdown to Sunfest 2022."

One of those events is happening Thursday night at the weekly Clematis By Night concert series.

The line-up will include some familiar faces who are no strangers to SunFest. Citizen Badger and Chemradery both were previous winners from the festival's battle of the bands competitions back in 2017 and 2019.

Clematis by Night will be an hour longer tonight running from 6p.m. to 10 p.m. on The Great Lawn.

In addition to live music, there will be lawn games, SunFest trivia and giveaways.

General attendance is free, but a limited number of VIP tickets are available for $22.

Those tickets not only include special perks tonight such as access to a private bar and a premium spot close to the stage, but it also is your admission to SunFest 2022.

This event will also honor all SunFest volunteers. Just show up wearing your volunteer T-shirt from a past festival and you'll receive a special "swag bag".

