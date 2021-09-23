Advertisement

FBI: Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie out of Wyoming, wanted for bank fraud

"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI," Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWSB) - A federal arrest warrant has now been issued for Brian Christopher Laundrie, according to FBI officials.

This warrant will allow law enforcement to arrest Laundrie, as the FBI and agencies across the nation continue investigating the case.

Officials said, “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.” Instead of a person of interest, he is now wanted for bank fraud. Officials say Laundrie allegedly obtained items valuing around $1,000.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued the federal arrest warrant on Wednesday.

You can read the warrant below:

Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolini, “It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise. The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum.”

There are no other details at this time. We will update this story once more become available.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Florida students exposed to COVID-19 won't have to quarantine if asymptomatic
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
Funeral arrangements for Gabrielle Petito pending
Palm Beach County looking to expand COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic students

Latest News

Prosecutors: Arrest valid for Riviera Beach councilman
Guardian ad Litem volunteers needed for abandoned, abused and neglected children
Why do some missing person cases generate more media attention?
Guardian ad Litem volunteers for ‘abandoned, abused and neglected' children needed