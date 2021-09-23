Advertisement

Firefighters rescue pup that fell down 44-foot well

Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.
Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prairietown, Ill. (CNN) – If a dog is a human’s best friend, then some firefighters outside St. Louis have quite the new pal.

They saved a little guy named Rico from inside a 44-foot well.

The dog went for a stroll near a neighbor’s house and stumbled into the pit.

Now, he’s free, thanks to the Prairietown and Edwardsville fire departments.

Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.
Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Florida students exposed to COVID-19 won't have to quarantine if asymptomatic
Man arrested after home invasion, carjacking in West Palm
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home

Latest News

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
No signs of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend after days of searching
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues
Home care industry stands to gain from reconciliation
Home care industry stands to gain from reconciliation
In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a...
Air Force officer accused of trying to bribe, force EMT to give vaccine card without shot