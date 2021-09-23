Advertisement

Gator relocated after getting stuck in Florida storm drain

The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.
The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.(Palm Bay Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The Palm Bay Police Department recently got a great photo when responding to a call about an alligator wedged in a storm drain.

“When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬),” an officer posted on Facebook.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were brought in to safely relocate the gator, WWSB-TV reported.

“No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo. #YesItsReal #WelcomeToFlorida,” the Facebook post added.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Florida students exposed to COVID-19 won't have to quarantine if asymptomatic
Man arrested after home invasion, carjacking in West Palm
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Tampa
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
Jury urged to make R. Kelly pay for his alleged sex crimes
The Malvern Police Department requested the activation of an Arkansas Amber Alert in Arkansas...
Amber Alert issued for missing brother and sister in Arkansas
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
New wildfire prompts evacuations in Northern California
FILE - Cast of 'The Conjuring' seen at New Line Cinema's 'The Conjuring' Premiere, on Monday,...
FOR SALE: ‘The Conjuring’ house is listed at $1.2M