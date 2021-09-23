Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Tampa

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 3:30 P.M.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Tampa.

DeSantis is speaking at the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

No other details about the briefing were immediately available.

Earlier this week, DeSantis appointed Dr. Joseph Ladapo as the new surgeon general of Florida.

Ladapo then issued a new directive Wednesday that said students who are exposed to COVID-19 won't have to quarantine from school if they're not showing symptoms of the virus.

