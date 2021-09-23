Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Tampa

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 3:30 P.M.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon in Tampa.

DeSantis is speaking at the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

No other details about the briefing were immediately available.

Earlier this week, DeSantis appointed Dr. Joseph Ladapo as the new surgeon general of Florida.

Ladapo then issued a new directive Wednesday that said students who are exposed to COVID-19 won't have to quarantine from school if they're not showing symptoms of the virus.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Florida students exposed to COVID-19 won't have to quarantine if asymptomatic
Man arrested after home invasion, carjacking in West Palm
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home

Latest News

St. Lucie County detention deputy arrested
Florida woman stuck in Mexico amid immigration conflict
Child killed in Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash
Aircraft increasingly targeted by laser strikes