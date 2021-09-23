Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference in Tampa

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to tout the state's monoclonal antibody sites while also announcing that Florida has acquired more doses of the COVID-19 treatment.

DeSantis made the announcement in Tampa at the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

RELATED: Difference between COVID-19 antibodies and monoclonal antibodies

The governor said the state has been able to acquire 3,000 doses of the sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment approved by the FDA in May.

Sotrovimab can only be administered via an IV.

DeSantis said the federal government has reduced the number of antibody treatments being sent to Florida made by the company Regeneron.

The governor said Florida is expected to only receive 17,800 doses of the Regeneron-produced antibody treatments, as opposed to the 30,000 doses that were being sent to the state.

He said those 17,800 doses will have to be used at state-run sites and hospitals, which may cause some state-run clinics to close.

Earlier this week, DeSantis appointed Dr. Joseph Ladapo as the new surgeon general of Florida.

Ladapo then issued a new directive Wednesday that said students who are exposed to COVID-19 won't have to quarantine from school if they're not showing symptoms of the virus.

