St. Lucie County corrections deputy arrested

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of a corrections deputy.

Deputy Darrius Randolph, 23, is under arrest for battery and official misconduct after investigators said he shoved an inmate into a wall on Sept. 5, causing a gash on the inmate's nose.

Randolph was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail around 8 p.m. Wednesday and bonded out about two hours later.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

