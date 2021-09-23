Advertisement

St. Lucie County corrections deputy arrested

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of a corrections deputy.

Deputy Darrius Randolph, 23, is under arrest for battery and official misconduct after investigators said he shoved an inmate into a wall on Sept. 5, causing a gash on the inmate's nose.

Randolph was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail around 8 p.m. Wednesday and bonded out about two hours later.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Florida students exposed to COVID-19 won't have to quarantine if asymptomatic
Man arrested after home invasion, carjacking in West Palm
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Tampa
St. Lucie County detention deputy arrested
Florida woman stuck in Mexico amid immigration conflict
Child killed in Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash
Aircraft increasingly targeted by laser strikes