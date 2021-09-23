Man takes police on hours-long chase through multiple cities

Terrifying moments for a West Palm Beach father in front of his wife and baby.

"I heard somebody knock on the door, when I opened the door it was my friend with a gun to his head. Somebody was pointing a gun to the head," Lazaro Hernandez said.

A gunman, later identified as Marcos Duquesne, 33, forced his way into his West Palm Beach home.

Just one in a chain of crimes that police say stretched across Palm Beach County.

Hernandez feared the worst after the man demanded money and his car keys.

"He opened my wallet, I had no cash in it and he got a little mad," Hernandez said. "He told my wife to move because I don't want to see what's going to happen and then he just left. He ran away."

Once Duquesne took off from the Bradley Street home in West Palm Beach, police say it was only 14 minutes later when he struck again, taking a Mercedes on Ardmore Road.

However, it was after a failed carjacking attempt the gunman made his way to Alabama avenue where police say he forced a FedEx driver to take him to Jupiter.

"Couldn't believe it. Could not believe that this area would have something like that," Maureen Paglia said.

She said she saw police cars swarm the area near Jupiter Beach Road.

Witnesses would then hear multiple gunshots fired near Jupiter Beach Park. Eventually, SWAT and negotiating teams were able to get their man taking him into custody with no one hurt.

Paglia said after today she simply doesn't feel as safe.

"Nowhere, schools, churches, no matter. You're just not safe anywhere," she said.

Her friend Judy Dow agrees with her.

"I always felt safe but I don't now," she said.

Once again, Duquesne is in custody.

No one was hurt in this hours-long crime spree.

Scripps Only Content 2021