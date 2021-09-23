Wellington Good Samaritan lends helping hand to neighbors

You might have a neighbor who is always looking out for others, willing to help no matter the task.

A Wellington man's goodwill gestures are not going unnoticed.

It's trash pick-up day in Mike Bertelle's Wellington neighborhood.

"When the garbage man does come, I don't know how they do it,” said Bertelle. “They drive in those trucks, it must be hot in there. I like to give them a bottle of water."

He also helps his neighbors by bringing the trash cans back to their houses.

"Sometimes they are pre-occupied, they have kids to take to school, jobs to go to,” said Bertelle. “Let's take one less thing off their plate."

Helping neighbors for more than 15 years.

"I do this side then he spins around and comes down on this side. I jump out again and I start with Charlotte's house and work my way down."

Bertelle, known in the community as Mr. Mike, even helps his neighbors with the recycling bins.

"Oh yeah, that's on every Saturday, yes the blue and the yellow."

He even fixes bicycles.

Rain or shine-- Mr. Mike is there to help.

"I said ‘that's very nice,’ and from the time I was seeing him from over here, he seem to be a nice fellow, very nice," said neighbor Ulyn Henfield.

"I'm truly blessed to have neighbors such as these. I think we all get along together, we work together,” said Bertelle. “If there's an issue and we can help each other out, let's do it. With so many problems going on in today's world, this is simple."

"If I make you happy, my day is complete," he added.

