74-year-old woman fends off alligator to save dog

A 74-year-old Palm Beach County woman was injured while fighting off an alligator that attacked her dog last month.

The incident occurred on Aug. 24 at the Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park located west of Boca Raton.

Suzan Marciano said she has been visiting the park for the last eight years.

During an evening last month, Marciano said she was walking her two dogs near a lake at the park.

Suzan Marciano with her dog Nalu after they were attacked by an alligator at the Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park west of Boca Raton on Aug. 24, 2021.

One of her dogs named Nalu was in the water a few feet when she saw a dark shadow approach her pet.

That dark shadow turned out to be an alligator, which jumped out of the water and attacked her dog.

Marciano said she instinctively jumped into the water to rescue Nalu, slamming her hands down on the hungry gator.

Suzan Marciano needed stitches to her hand after she was attacked by an alligator while saving her dog on Aug. 24, 2021, in west Boca Raton.

She said this action prompted the reptile to bite her on the hand, resulting in a deep cut.

Marciano and Nalu were able to escape the gator and run back to shore.

A report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they arrived at the park and canvassed the area but could not determine the location of the attack and didn't observe any alligators in the lake.

She and Nalu received treatment for their wounds and both are on the mend.

Marciano is speaking with reporter Miranda Christian. Watch a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 5:30.

