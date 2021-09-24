Advertisement

Indian River County opening new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Florida Department of Health in Indian River County is expanding access to COVID-19 testing.

A free drive-thru site has opened in Vero Beach to help keep up with the demand.

The site is located at the county’s IG Recreation Center and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The address is 1590 9th Street SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962.

The site offers PCR Tests and results will be available within 24- 48 hours.

Appointments aren’t necessary, but can be made by clicking here.

