Manhunt underway after deputy shot during traffic stop in Jacksonville

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A manhunt is underway after a deputy with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office was shot Friday morning.

Officials say the deputy was shot during a traffic stop and is in life-threatening condition.

Deputies are searching for Patrick McDowell, 35, who has been named a suspect in this case. Deputies say McDowell is in his mid-30s.

McDowell is at large and, considering his alleged role in this investigation, should be considered dangerous, deputies say.

According to officials, a passenger in the car with the suspect is cooperating with authorities.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

