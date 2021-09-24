Advertisement

Palm Beach County golfers help US take Ryder Cup lead

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The United States took a 6-2 lead for its largest opening-day advantage at the Ryder Cup since 1975.

Teaming with Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas led a U.S. comeback from 3 down in Friday's final fourball match to salvage a tie for a half point against Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.

Top-ranked Jon Rahm was responsible for 1 1/2 of Europe's two points on opening day. He teamed with Sergio Garcia in the morning for Europe's only win, then with Tyrell Hatton in the afternoon for a draw with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler.

Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after making a putt on the 15th hole during a four-ball...
Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after making a putt on the 15th hole during a four-ball match at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis.

In the two other afternoon fourball matches, Tony Finau and Harris English defeated Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry 4 and 3, and Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele topped Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger 2 and 1.

Johnson and Schauffele each won twice, while McIlroy lost two matches in the same day for the first time in his Ryder Cup career.

This marks the biggest lead for the U.S. since it took a 6 1/2-1 1/2 lead in 1975, four years before the rest of Europe joined Great Britain and Ireland in an attempt to make the Ryder Cup more competitive.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger finished the morning off for the U.S. team by taking a 2-and-1 win over Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Team USA's Daniel Berger celebrates after making a putt on the 11th hole during a Ryder Cup...
Team USA's Daniel Berger celebrates after making a putt on the 11th hole during a Ryder Cup foursome match at the Whistling Straits Golf Course, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis.

The strong showing by the U.S. team came before massive crowds at Whistling Straits, almost all of them cheering wildly for the home team.

The U.S. is trying to regain the cup after losing in Paris three years ago.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
Funeral for Gabrielle Petito set for Sunday
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on bank fraud charges
'Health Check Required' for Maroon 5 concert in West Palm Beach

Latest News

3 months after Surfside collapse, debate rages over land
What should Palm Beach Co. public transit service look like in 10 years?
Parents push for school zone to be installed in front of Treasure Coast Classical Academy in Stuart
State's coronavirus weekly data improve: Cases rise 54,109, deaths up 2,340
What should Palm Beach public transit service look like over the next 10 years?