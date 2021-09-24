Advertisement

Palm Beach County golfers help US take early Ryder Cup lead

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The U.S. has raced out to a 3-1 lead after the opening matches in the Ryder Cup.

The Americans dropped their first match of the day, then took the next three to open an early lead after the foursome matches. Another four best-ball matches lie just ahead on the first day of competition.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger finished the morning off for the U.S. team by taking a 2-and-1 win over Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The strong showing by the U.S. team came before massive crowds at Whistling Straits, almost all of them cheering wildly for the home team.

The U.S. is trying to regain the cup after losing in Paris three years ago.

'Health Check Required' for Maroon 5 concert in West Palm Beach

