Palms West Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant women

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WFLX) - Another hospital is making a plea for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This weekend Palms West Hospital will host a pop-up clinic for expecting moms to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC, pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

It is also likely that COVID-19 produces pregnancy problems like pre-term birth.

“Although COVID-19 admissions are on a downward trend, unfortunately there is a rise in the number of pregnant women with serious illness resulting from COVID-19,” reads a statement from Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Colette Brown-Graham is a board-certified Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology who provides patients with skilled and dedicated care at Complete Healthcare for Women in Wellington.

“They’ve had excellent data to support that there’s no higher risk of miscarriage,” said Dr. Brown-Graham. “There’s no higher risk of pregnancy complications due to the vaccine. There’s no higher risk of anything happening abnormal to the baby.”

Dr. Brown-Graham has been practicing in Palm Beach County for the last 25 years and wants more pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is really something that’s important for you to do for you and your unborn child.”

The free pop-up clinic for pregnant women will take place this Saturday, September 25th at the west entrance of Palms West Hospital from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Palms West Hospital is located at 13001 Southern Boulevard in Loxahatchee.

Copyright 2021 WFLX. All rights reserved.