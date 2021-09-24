Advertisement

Palms West Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant women

Hospital reports rise in number of pregnant women with serious illness from COVID-19
By Linnie Supall
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WFLX) - Another hospital is making a plea for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This weekend Palms West Hospital will host a pop-up clinic for expecting moms to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC, pregnant women may be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

It is also likely that COVID-19 produces pregnancy problems like pre-term birth.

“Although COVID-19 admissions are on a downward trend, unfortunately there is a rise in the number of pregnant women with serious illness resulting from COVID-19,” reads a statement from Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Colette Brown-Graham is a board-certified Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology who provides patients with skilled and dedicated care at Complete Healthcare for Women in Wellington.

“They’ve had excellent data to support that there’s no higher risk of miscarriage,” said Dr. Brown-Graham. “There’s no higher risk of pregnancy complications due to the vaccine. There’s no higher risk of anything happening abnormal to the baby.”

Dr. Brown-Graham has been practicing in Palm Beach County for the last 25 years and wants more pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is really something that’s important for you to do for you and your unborn child.”

The free pop-up clinic for pregnant women will take place this Saturday, September 25th at the west entrance of Palms West Hospital from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Palms West Hospital is located at 13001 Southern Boulevard in Loxahatchee.

Copyright 2021 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
Funeral arrangements for Gabrielle Petito pending
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on bank fraud charges
'Health Check Required' for Maroon 5 concert in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Police locate car, person of interest in Fort Pierce hit-and-run that killed child
Another hospital is making a plea for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Palms West Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant women
Palm Beach County's Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger pair up for Ryder Cup
WPTV takes tour of St. Lucie Estuary during National Estuaries Week