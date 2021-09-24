Advertisement

Police locate car, person of interest in Fort Pierce hit-and-run that killed child

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fort Pierce police said Friday they've identified a person of interest and found the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old girl on Thursday morning.

Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez was struck around 6:15 a.m. at Skylark Drive and Oleander Avenue while crossing the street to get to her school bus.

The driver of a white, four-door sedan took off after hitting Rodriguez-Gonzalez. The girl later died at the hospital.

Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 10, killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce on Sept. 23,...
Yaceny Berenice Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 10, killed in hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce on Sept. 23, 2021.

Police said they located the vehicle involved around 4 p.m. Thursday and also identified a person of interest in the case.

"The investigation revealed a person of interest, and we’re currently working in conjunction with the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office," said Curtis Jennings, the public affairs manager for the Fort Pierce Police Department, in a written statement.

Police have not released the name of the person of interest.

According to investigators, Rodriguez-Gonzalez was crossing the street on Thursday to get to her school bus, which was stopped with its red lights flashing and stop sign extended.

A white sedan going northbound went around the parked bus, hit the girl, then took off.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rodriguez-Gonzalez lying unconscious in a grassy area. She was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Major Carlos Rodriguez with the Fort Pierce Police Department said the driver involved will face charges of hit-and-run with serious bodily injury causing death.

Investigators are still looking for information about the crash, so if you know anything that can help detectives, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477 or Fort Pierce Police Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes at 772-302-4764 or sstokes@fppd.org.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
The Sarasota Sheriff underwater recovery force showing up to the search site at Carlton Reserve.
Recovery divers arrive at Carlton Reserve
Gabby Petito’s murder is heartbreaking news for everyone who has followed her story, but it’s...
Funeral arrangements for Gabrielle Petito pending
"Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current...
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie on bank fraud charges
'Health Check Required' for Maroon 5 concert in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Palms West Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant women
Another hospital is making a plea for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Palms West Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant women
Palm Beach County's Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger pair up for Ryder Cup
WPTV takes tour of St. Lucie Estuary during National Estuaries Week