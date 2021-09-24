Advertisement

Subtropical Storm Teresa forms north of Bermuda

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The 19th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season formed Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said Friday afternoon that Subtropical Storm Teresa formed north of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean with 45 mph winds.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The storm is moving toward the northwest at 14 mph.

Teresa is expected to turn toward the north by Saturday.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 36 hours.

Experts said the storm should dissipate in about two days.

